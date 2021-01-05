Loretta Lynn Announces New Album Featuring Top Female Artists Like Reba, Carrie Underwood

When Loretta Lynn tweets, the retweets start coming in in rapid succession. Which is what happened on Monday (Jan. 4) when Lynn shared the news about the country stars she’ll be singing with on her upcoming album Still Woman Enough.

Once Lynn shared her news, her guest stars shared theirs, saying how thrilled they were to be part of Lynn’s 50th studio album, due out on March 19.

I am so excited to be part of my hero @LorettaLynn’s new album #StillWomanEnough available March 19th! Pre-order it now here: https://t.co/VKViK8CqA3 https://t.co/9ySYjB1rqJ — Reba (@reba) January 4, 2021

According to a press release, the 13-song album celebrates women in country music while including new compositions and reinterpretations of songs from Lynn’s deep, deep well of country hits.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” Lynn said. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Full track list for Still Woman Enough:

1. “Still Woman Enough” (ft. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood)

2. “Keep on the Sunny Side”

3. “Honky-Tonk Girl”

4. “I Don’t Feel at Home Any More”

5. “Old Kentucky Home”

6. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (Recitation)

7. “One’s on the Way” (ft. Margo Price)

8. “I Wanna Be Free”

9. “Where No One Stands Alone”

10. “I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight”

11. “I Saw the Light”

12. “My Love”

13. “You Ain’t Woman Enough” [ft. Tanya Tucker]

