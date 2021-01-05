2021 Grammys Postponed Over Covid-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, according to Rolling Stone which has confirmed the delay via multiple sources. California, where the show was slated to take place, has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases following the holidays.

The show was scheduled for Jan. 31, and nominees were announced in late November. The show was already going to be limited, with no audience and only presenters and performers on-site during the show.

Rolling Stone reports that organizers are aiming to hold the event in March.



This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.