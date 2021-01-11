Ride Shotgun with Joe Hanson in “Head Over Wheels”

New Video Puts Hanson Right Back in the Front Seat of His First Car

Joe Hanson was raised on Christian music growing up outside of Chicago*, but it was the songs from artists like Randy Travis, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and John Denver that made him change lanes and make the move. So he was off to Nashville, where he starting writing and making friends and opening for headliners like Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and Lindsay Ell.

And now he’s taking the wheel to get his latest song up and running. Hanson penned “Head Over Wheels” with Jason Duke and Chris Yurchuck, and his accompanying video was directed by Quinton Cook.

Here’s what Hanson told us about the making of “Head Over Wheels.”

What do you remember most about the day you shot this video?

The most memorable thing was the location of this video shoot. The entire day was based in a small town called Wartrace, Tennessee and the scenery was incredible, along with some of the nicest people who lived there. The last shot we did was the full band performance on a hill overlooking acres of land and during the sunset and it was literally breathtaking.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video brings the song to another level because it captures the essence of everything I experienced with my first car. The team really did an outstanding job being able to bring the viewer to a deeper understanding of the nostalgic memories and feelings I had from the place in my life growing up where I got the inspiration for this song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

My hope is that those who watch the video can be inspired to truly enjoy the moment in life they are at to the fullest because time goes quicker than you realize. It feels like it was just yesterday I was living days and nights of my life that this song was based off of.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished product I had a great sense of relief knowing that everything I envisioned for this video was effectively captured and better than I could’ve ever imagined. Watching the video put me right back in the front seat of my first car and it was a very nostalgic, bittersweet moment for me.

* Random Fun Fact: Hanson went to Neuqua Valley High School, which was featured in Kenny Chesney’s “Boys of Fall” video.

My brand new single “Head Over Wheels” is available everywhere now! So thankful for everyone that helped play a part in this song. Let me know what y’all think and crank it up!

•

•

•#joehansonmusic #headoverwheels #newmusic #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/Tph46syFMG — Joe Hanson (@joehansonmusic) October 30, 2020