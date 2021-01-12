Cheers to Lady A for Their Latest No. 1 “Champagne Night”

</noscript> </div>

The trio told Billboard Country Update how much it means to them that this one song climbed the charts like it did. “This has been a special song for us for so many reasons. We loved it so much that it became a single: the first-ever radio single to be released from Songland,” the band’s Hillary Scott said. “So for the fans to love it as much as we do and for it now to be at No. 1, it feels like the best way to celebrate the new year.” (So cheers to that as well.)

Bandmate Dave Haywood added that he likes seeing how instantly the message of the song connected with listeners. “It’s been very refreshing seeing how much this song has resonated with our fans and feeling all the support from country radio. To start 2021 with a multiweek No. 1 has brought us so much positivity and excitement for what’s to come,” he said.

Raisin’ plastic cups to our incredible fans & friends at Country Radio for making “Champagne Night” our 11th #1 Thank you @madelinemerlo for bringing this fun idea to @NBCSongland and @EsterDean @RyanTedder @shanemcanally for all your creative direction & craft along the way pic.twitter.com/aYHwRF8GZ8 — Lady A (@ladya) January 11, 2021

The story behind the song is that it started as “I’ll Drink To That,” an original song from Madeline Merlo, who performed it when she was singer-songwriter contestant on the show Songland back in April 2020.

Lady A chose that tune as one of the show’s top three, then they teamed up with the show’s mentor Shane McAnally and together they reworked the lyrics a little to turn it into the winning “Champagne Night.” Merlo was happy for the assist.

It’s really hard to put into words the emotion that I have felt watching this song climb the charts & sit at the top for multiple weeks. I started writing songs when I learned how to spell & followed my heart to a different country in the pursuit of becoming a better songwriter. pic.twitter.com/bxFDwWX9uO — Madeline Merlo (@madelinemerlo) January 11, 2021

Lady A’s last No.1 was almost exactly a year ago with “What If I Never Get Over You,” written by Ryan Hurd, Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz and Jon Green.