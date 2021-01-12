These Are The Women Who Were Named Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders In Season 15

Kelli and Judy “did it”: There is a brand-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.

During tonight’s Season 15 finale, the unprecedented quarantine bubble abbreviated training camp — which included shocking veteran eliminations, a likely false-positive COVID-19 test and a tornado scare — came to a close with rookies Marissa, Sydney, McKenzie, Jada, Elli, Darian, Jessica, Dani, Claire, Armani and Alora-Rose joining the veterans. The final 36 was unveiled at AT&T Stadium — with a 2020 twist.

“Because we don’t get to be on the turf during game day, we are filming the entire signature pre-game so our fans will see our feature performance on our 60-yard HD board,” Kelli said about the NFL COVID-19 protocols and how they impacted this group.

After naming the triangle and handing out new/worn uniforms (courtesy of stadium ambassador Phil Whitfield), the dancers had only ONE day to perfect the routine (and their first and last opportunity to perform). And, of course, the ladies nailed it — and were “confident” and “dynamite.”

“To be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, it’s something that I’ve worked so very hard for my entire life,” newbie Armani reflected. “Having to overcome so many obstacles. My mom always says that you’re saying no if you don’t try. So just trying is the most important thing to me.”

And speaking of a parent, the uniqueness of this year without loved ones made Judy especially emotional.

“Every other year, they’ve had the moment with their families present, getting to do the signature dance,” she stated. “Their families don’t get to share this moment. I hate getting emotional about it. But I felt like we had to stand in for every mom and dad.”

All together now: “One, Two, Three, DCC!”

What do you think of this DCC team? And who do you hope will return next year? Sound off, then stay with CMT News for more updates.