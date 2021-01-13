Luke Combs Opens Up About His Battle with Anxiety and Shares How He “Got Ahold” Of It

</noscript> </div>

“Essentially, my version of fixing the blinds or straightening the carpet are thoughts that I play over and over in my head. Like for example, it’ll be something about my health. I’ll be worried that I’m about to have a heart attack or a stroke. It becomes this very obsessive thing that you literally can never have an answer to. And so that’s kind of the awful part of it,” he added. “You really have to teach yourself to become being comfortable with the fact that you’ll never get an answer.

“And that it is a super uncertain thing. That’s what I’ve particularly struggled with. Sometimes that’s tough, but it’s something that you learn about yourself, and arming yourself with the knowledge of exactly what’s going on is the most important thing, I’ve found.”

The full episode will air on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT on @AXSTV.

In 1961, Hurricane Carla brought me my first big break as a reporter. For this week's Big Interview, I sat down with @lukecombs and he played me a few bars from the “Hurricane” that brought him his. Catch my interview with Combs when it airs Wednesday, Jan 13th at 8/7c on @AXSTV pic.twitter.com/YBgJq37WwL — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 12, 2021

If you feel like you may be suffering from anxiety or depression, you can find coping tools and support that are digital, anonymous and free here.