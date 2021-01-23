CMT Reveals the Next Women of Country Class of 2021

Today, CMT reveals the 10 country artists to watch in its much-anticipated 2021 Next Women of Country campaign, which recognizes and supports country music’s most promising and powerful female artists.

The 10 artists joining this year’s prestigious Next Women of Country roster are: Ashland Craft, Priscilla Block, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Hannah Dasher, MacKenzie Porter, Harper Grae, Tenille Arts, Sacha, and Chapel Hart.

What started in 2013 as a way to shine a spotlight on country music’s next generation, CMT’s Next Women of Country campaign has grown to become an annual event. The initiative began at a time when the genre was starting to become dominated by male artists in an effort to support and expose female talent, both signed and unsigned. The year-long campaign raises awareness for new female artists with support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com along with CMT’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Some of the most notable alumnae of CMT’s past classes of NWOC include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, and Hailey Whitters.

Read more about the 10 new Next Women of Country:

Ashland Craft

Emerging as one of the most exciting new voices in the genre, Big Loud Records’ spitfire Ashland Craft from South Carolina is introducing her own brand of no B.S. country music. Her new love-drunk single “Two Wildflowers and a Box of Wine” follows her soul-infused debut release, “Trainwreck” to critical acclaim. Billboard raves that Craft “makes a big loud entrance with the captivating Southern rock-tinged, chugging track that recalls Gretchen Wilson,” and American Songwriter hails, “There’s a New Country Badass in Town,” claiming, “This girl has star quality flying out of her boots.” After making a splash with a Top 10 stint on season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, Craft was selected to open on tour for such major artists as Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and more. Craft also has plans to perform alongside Combs, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean this summer at the 40th Anniversary Country Concert on July 8-10 in Fort Laramie, Ohio.

