See the Photos of Willie Nelson Getting His Covid-19 Vaccine

You want to feel hopeful about the future? Just take a look at Willie Nelson getting his Covid-19 vaccine.

He did it via a drive-up service at the Family Hospital Systems in Texas, and according to the photos in their Facebook post, Nelson looks like he’s feeling lucky that he’s among the first batch of Americans to be vaccinated. Nelson, 87, is in the CDC’s second group of people who need to receive the vaccination the most:

1a: Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

1b: Frontline essential workers and people age 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19.

1c: People aged 65 through 74 years and people aged 16 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers.

Nelson’s health is always on our minds, because of some of the highs and lows that come with living life on the road. But in 2015, Nelson had surgery to give his lungs a clean bill of health. “It was a stem-cell operation. It’s supposed to help the lungs. Over the years I’ve smoked a lot of cigarettes, and I’ve had emphysema and pneumonia four or five times, so my lungs were really screwed up, and I had heard that this stem-cell operation would be good for them,” Nelson had told the Washington Post. “So I said, ’Well, I’m gonna try it out.’ But I’m still so sore that I can’t say that it was a success. I’ll have to wait until all the soreness goes away.”

So the fact that Nelson has now been vaccinated is a real shot in the arm for encouraging the world to get back to the old normal. And like this Texas hospital said, “Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool! Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19. We want to encourage everyone to continue to get routine tests and signup for a vaccine. #slowthespread #wearamask #endcovid”