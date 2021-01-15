Morgan Wallen Shares How Artists Like Alan Jackson and Lil Wayne Shaped Him and His Music

He's Got a Little Bit of Everything on His New Dangerous Album

Just when you think you know a guy, he throws out a list of musical influences that you never saw coming. So thanks, Morgan Wallen, for being a blessedly unpredictable.

After his Tuesday night (Jan. 12) album release show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate his new double album Dangerous, Wallen is now revealing his 10 Songs That Made Me on Spotify. And it’s actually kind of refreshing to see his wide-ranging list of the songs and artists that shaped him and his own music. Alan Jackson, Eric Church are the two country stars that made his list, but he’s also got Breaking Benjamin, Nickelback, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Bad Company, The War on Drugs and The Eagles on it.

Here are a couple country highlights from the sh

First song that made you want to be a musician? “The Old Rugged Cross” by Alan Jackson.

