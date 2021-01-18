Loretta Lynn Is Proud to Share Her Covid Vaccine Story

First Willie. And now Loretta.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like we are about to get on the other side of this pandemic now that country legends are starting to get the Operation Warp Speed Covid-19 vaccine.

Loretta Lynn, 88, and her youngest daughter Peggy Jean — twin sister of Patsy Eileen — left their ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee over the weekend to get the vaccine. Lynn has had health problems in the past, including a few bouts of pneumonia, but what put her on the list of candidates for the vaccine is simply her age. The CDC’s second group of people free to get the vaccine include frontline essential workers and people age 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. (Read more on the CDC’s vaccine rollout plan here.)

“Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine. I’m sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror! And I enjoyed the mom daughter time, too! #winning #sickofcovid #stayhealthy #besafe #getyours,” Lynn posted on social media.