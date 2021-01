For Him, the Theme Will Be Unity: "We Belong to Each Other"

JUST IN: Garth Brooks Announces He Will Perform at Presidential Inauguration

After going relatively quiet on social media after the holidays, Garth Brooks is back, and he has news. Big, big news.

During a press conference on Monday (Jan. 18), Brooks shared that he will be performing as part of the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (Jan. 20). Brooks, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will all be there at President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.



This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.