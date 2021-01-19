</noscript> </div>

Kellogg wrote the sexy, love-the-one-you’re-with ballad with Nate Botsford, Chancie Neal and Eric Wikman, and the video was directed by Derich Hartfeil.

Here’s what Kellogg told CMT.com about making the music video with her husband:



What do you remember most about the night you shot this video?

It was such a fun night with my husband! We laughed, drank wine and ate pizza, and had a blast together bringing this song to life. The pizza was supposed to make it in the shot, but when I picked it up, it was so floppy and definitely not video worthy, but hilarious nonetheless. We got a great laugh out of that one.

How do you think the music video brings your song to life?

As a married couple, we rarely get time together in a quiet house. Whether it’s the kids, or work or life in general, it’s always pure chaos! This song is truly about just staying in and enjoying each other, and I feel like we captured that perfectly.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Especially with the craziness of the last year, it’s so important to find the joy and beauty of staying in. Alone or with your loved ones! Order pizza, pour a glass of wine and just enjoy being home.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

SO GOOD!!! I always love to see my music come to life, and this was no exception. I’m so grateful to have a beautifully captured storyline that speaks to exactly what I imagined it being when we wrote the song.