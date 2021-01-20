It’s Been 20 Years Since Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly” Flew to No. 1

It’s almost unthinkable that it has been 20 years today since country singer-songwriter Sara Evans was telling her dreams to the scarecrow, and then “Born to Fly” landed at the top spot on the charts. Because it’s a hit song that still sounds just as relevant and feels just as infectious as it did when it was climbing the charts two decades ago. If it was released right now, in 2021, it’s very likely that “Born to Fly” would reach the top spot all over again.
“When I wrote ’Born to Fly,’ I knew it was a song I loved, but I had no idea it would turn into an anthem for people to follow their dreams and reach for the stars,” Evans told CMT.com the day before the song’s chart-topping anniversary. “When I found out it was No. 1, I was SO extremely honored and proud of course as an artist, but also as the songwriter!”
Evans wrote the fiddle-heavy and very traditionally country song — about reaching for the stars, for your dreams, and for the love you’ve been praying to find — with Marcus Hummon and Darrell Scott. It was on her album of the same name released in 2000.