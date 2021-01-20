It’s Been 20 Years Since Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly” Flew to No. 1

</noscript> </div>

I’ve been tellin’ my dreams to the scarecrow

About the places that I’d like to see

I said, “Friend, do you think I’ll ever get there?”

Oh, but he just stands there smilin’ back at me

So I confessed my sins to the preacher

About the love I’ve been prayin’ to find

“Is there a brown eyed boy in my future?” Yeah

An’ he says, “Girl, you’ve got nothin’ but time”

But how do you wait for heaven?

And who has that much time?

And how do you keep your feet on the ground when you know

That you were born

You were born to fly?

My daddy, he is grounded like the oak tree

My momma, she is steady as the sun

Oh, you know I love my folks, but I keep starin’ down the road

Just lookin’ for my one chance to run

Hey, ’cause I will soar away like the blackbird

I will blow in the wind like a seed

I will plant my heart in the garden of my dreams

And I will grow up where I’ll wander wild and free

Oh, how do you wait for heaven?

And who has that much time?

And how do you keep your feet on the ground when you know

That you were born

You were born, yeah

You were born to fly?

So how do you wait for heaven?

And who has that much time?

And how do you keep your feet on the ground when you know

That you were born

You were born to fly?



