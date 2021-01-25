The Shires Enlist Lauren Alaina for Spirited New “Lightning Strikes”

How They Captured the Internal Conversation About Giving Love a Second Chance

Now that the UK’s favorite country duo is a semi-permanent fixture in Nashville, it makes sense that singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes would recruit another country newcomer to join them for their infectious tune off their Good Years album released in early 2020.

“Lightning Strikes” was written by Josh Bruce Williams, Evan Bogart and country artist Cam, and Daniel Broadley, Rand Smith and Tim Duggan directed the video.

Here’s what The Shires told CMT.com about bringing the song to life:

What do you remember most about the day you shot this video?

It’s crazy to watch back now as we shot our performance before the pandemic. It’s amazing to think how different life is now and how much we took for granted — like all being in a room together! Lauren and her team did an amazing job of matching the look and feel of the video, even though her scenes were filmed months later.

How does the video bring your song to life?

All our performances really capture that feeling of wondering if a second shot at love is on the cards. Lauren’s little look to the camera at the end of the video really sums that whole internal conversation that the song is all about.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

To feel uplifted and to maybe think about giving a love that got away a second chance. Also, to hold on to that thought of the day live music comes back!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was so exciting to see the video all come together. We are huge fans of Lauren and have kept in contact since one of first trips to Nashville five years ago. We had always wanted to collaborate with her and it was just so awesome to finally get the chance.