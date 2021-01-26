Gabby Barrett Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Cade Foehner

Good tidings continue into 2021 for 20-year old breakout country star Gabby Barrett, as she and her husband, 24-year old Cade Foehner, are the proud new parents of Baylah May Foehner, born January 18. Via social media, the “I Hope” singer and her husband alerted fans to the birth, saying, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition. Meet our girl.”

In response, Foehner replied to Barrett’s post by writing, “What an honor to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife.” Via his own account, he continued, “The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”

The couple met via American Idol in 2018, and by May 2020, had conceived. While making the announcement in August, Barrett noted that, as one of eight kids, women in her family always tried to start a family young. Moreover, because of fear of not knowing how long the pandemic would endure, she and Foehner were actively attempting to conceive at the onset of COVID-19, and were “blessed to get pregnant so soon.”

It’s still full speed ahead on Barrett’s fast-rising appeal, as her latest single, “The Good Ones,” has spent eight months on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts, and has surged into the top twenty.