Listen to Dan & Shay’s Cover of Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots”

"Songs like this are why we fell in love with country music," the duo shared to social media

Not unlike multitudes of country fans nationwide, country duo Dan & Shay are fans of Morgan Wallen’s top 20 and rising Billboard streaming hit “Sand In My Boots.” Recently, they covered the single from Wallen’s recently-released album Dangerous, offering a polished, acapella version of a song that, via Twitter, they noted, “[is] why we fell in love with country music.”

“Can’t stop listening to ’Sand In My Boots’ so figured we’d sing it for y’all,” they wrote on Instagram. “Congrats to our pal @morganwallen on the huge album launch.”

The cover’s rollout joins Dan + Shay’s country airplay chart-topping single “I Should Go to Bed” in highlighting the tandem finally releasing new material during the COVID-19 quarantine. The duo has recently been sharing their production and recording process in preparation for their return to live performing in 2021.