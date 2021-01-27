Carrie Underwood Ages Before Our Eyes With This Funny TikTok Filter

Seven months since launching her official TikTok page, Carrie Underwood has nearly one million followers and 3.5 million likes. When not also adding to her 25 million albums sold in her fifteen-year career, she’s at home in Nashville in quarantine alongside her husband, former Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher.

This week, Underwood learned the hard way that the “Old Face” TikTok filter may not be fair. But after doing everything from dance and fitness challenges to filming her husband capturing a bird in their home with a fishing net, a little imperfection is to be expected. And it makes for a pretty solid laugh, too!

“This filter hates women,” she captioned the comical clip that has amassed over 1.1 million views.

Besides filming her exploits with her smartphone, Underwood is preparing to release My Savior, an album of gospel hymns, on CD and Digital on March 26, just prior to the Easter holiday.