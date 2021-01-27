Randy Travis And His Wife Discuss His Miraculous Road To Stroke Recovery

Seven years after suffering a stroke, Randy Travis — through his wife — explains his road to regaining his mobility, speech, and singing on Dan Rather’s AXS-TV program “The Big Interview With Dan Rather,” airing January 27 at 8/7 pm CT.
Unlike many stroke sufferers, Travis can understand what’s happening around him. Related to this, fans of the legend remember his incredible rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. On Rather’s program, the couple revealed that the process to prepare Travis for the performance took to years and involved him learning how to speak and play the piano again.