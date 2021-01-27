Randy Travis And His Wife Discuss His Miraculous Road To Stroke Recovery

Randy Travis stunned the country music community in 2016 when he gave his first public performance since suffering a stroke in 2013

Seven years after suffering a stroke, Randy Travis — through his wife — explains his road to regaining his mobility, speech, and singing on Dan Rather’s AXS-TV program “The Big Interview With Dan Rather,” airing January 27 at 8/7 pm CT.

Unlike many stroke sufferers, Travis can understand what’s happening around him. Related to this, fans of the legend remember his incredible rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. On Rather’s program, the couple revealed that the process to prepare Travis for the performance took to years and involved him learning how to speak and play the piano again.

Two key things emerge from the special about Randy Travis' life and legacy. Foremost, his wife, Mary, has an "incredible" love for her husband, and she completely supports his fight for his life. As well, to echo a statement made in a January 2020 Cowboys and Indians Magazine profile of the star: "Over and over, [Travis] was told that people feel connected to him through his work, that the voice he had [lives] on — as it was always meant to…"




