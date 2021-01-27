Brett Young And Wife Expecting Second Child

The country star and his wife Taylor always wanted their kids to be close in age

Brett Young and his wife Taylor will welcome baby number two this year!

On Jan. 27, the “Lady” hitmaker and his wife announced on social media that they are expecting their second child this summer. Along with the announcement, they shared sweet family photos, including a shot of Brett, Taylor and their 15-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth laughing on a couch. Another image showed Brett and Taylor holding hands with Presley, who wore a shirt emblazoned with the words “Big sister.”

“And then we were 4,” Young said on Instagram. “It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!”

Taylor added on her own social media post, “Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!”

Brett, 39, and Taylor, 35, welcomed their first child Presley Elizabeth on Oct. 21, 2019. The couple wed in Palm Desert, California, on Nov. 3, 2018.

“We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends,” Young told PEOPLE.com. “Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same.”

“Tay is so close with her sister, and that’s something we always knew we wanted for Presley,” he added. “We feel very blessed!”