Mickey Guyton Shares Advice On Uplifting Women In Country Music

In a new podcast appearance, the critically-acclaimed singer recounts tribulations and successes of her career-to-date in country.

From desiring to enter country music based off of hearing LeAnn Rhimes sing the National Anthem to inspiring CMT’s own Next Women of Country Class of 2021, Mickey Guyton is well-aware of the impact of powerful inspiration on successful careers for female artists in country music.

Guyton recently discussed the future of women in the genre on Maggie Rose’s Salute the Songbird podcast. Guyton — who has recently been featured by People, Billboard and Entertainment Weekly, plus nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for the song “Black Like Me” — clearly has an opinion that matters.

“You can have powerful pushes behind you but still not get the same opportunities [as men] because you’re a woman,” Guyton says.

Speaking powerfully to notes of groundbreaking inclusion and removal of gender-defined double-standards, the African-American country star is hopeful regarding the positive evolution of opportunities for success for female artists moving forward.

To listen to Guyton’s appearance on Salute the Songbird, click here.