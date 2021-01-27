Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Set To Bring “May We All” Musical Project To The Big Screen

The project will feature songs from the catalogs of Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and more

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley has expanded his plans for “May We All,” a country music musical production he has in the works, with an eye toward developing it into a movie version.

Kelley and his FGL partner Tyler Hubbard will contribute two new songs, while the musical and movie will also include works from the catalogs of Johnny Cash, The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and more.

Director Andy Fickman, who has worked on films including “She’s the Man” and television shows including “Kevin Can Wait,” is set to helm “May We All,” in partnership with Kelley’s CuzBro Productions as well as Lively McCabe Entertainment.

“May We All” centers on Jenna Coates, an aspiring country music singer who returns to her hometown after Nashville music executives reject her.

“My partners and I are really excited to welcome Andy to the ‘May We All’ fam,” Kelley said. “Not only do we connect on a country music-loving level, but I admire his work as a director and truly believe he’ll bring the heart of our script to life.”

The stage production for “May We All” was first revealed in 2019, though it was delayed due to the pandemic. No launch date has been announced for the film, though updates regarding dates and a location for the stage version are forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Florida Georgia Line is gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on Feb. 12.