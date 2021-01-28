Brett Young Shares His Quarantine Fitness Goal to “Look Like A Superhero”

Just like most of us eating a few extra helpings in lockdown, country star Brett Young woke up one day, weighed himself — after 14 months — and realized he had gained 20 pounds. Young says, “I kept saying, ‘I’ll go back to the gym next week.’ But when we finally got to 2021, I went, ‘Something’s got to change.’”

The vocalist behind the recent hit “Lady” has enlisted celebrity trainer Don Saladino to achieve his fitness goals. The famed trainer’s client roster includes Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Related to why he chose Saladino, Young says, optimistically, “I don’t want to play a superhero. I just want to look like one.”

“I’m 6-6, so 20 pounds for me is probably more like 10 or 12 pounds for the average 5-10 male,” Young continues regarding his training goals. “The weight does come off faster, but 20 pounds is 20 pounds.”

As well, Young asks that fans join him on his fitness journey via his new website BY40signup.com. The website also offers users incentives for reaching goals from Garden of Life supplements to On Cloud footwear, Trifecta meal delivery, and Halo sports drinks.

As well, similar to so many at home, Young misses the road but is glad to be a stay-at-home dad for both Presley Elizabeth, his new daughter, plus his two other children, and wife Taylor, now expecting again.

Young’s ultimate goals? He’s determined to get healthier for his wife and children and wants to be on the cover of a men’s fitness magazine.