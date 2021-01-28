Granger Smith Kicks Off New CMT Campfire Sessions Series

The “Backroad Song” hitmaker swaps stories and songs by the fire in a new CMT digital series

The cold winter months are a perfect time for sitting around a campfire, swapping songs and stories with friends, and absorbing music. CMT’s new Campfire Sessions, which premieres today (Jan. 28), offers the same warm, intimate vibe with a performance from “Backroad Song” hitmaker Granger Smith.

This session features Smith and his guitar player Todd Howard settling in around a campfire with a couple of guitars at Smith’s Yee Yee Farms to perform songs including “Happens Like That” (from Smith’s 2017 album When the Good Guys Win), as well as his 2016 No. 1 hit “Backroad Song.”

Last year, Smith released the two-part project Country Things, though the pandemic kept him from hitting the road to promote the album. Like most artists, he’s turned to live virtual performances and releasing new music to keep fans engaged. One of those new songs, “Don’t Cough On Me,” even won Smith a CMT Music Award for Best Quarantine Song last year.

“This has been the extent of our touring this year,” Smith said during his CMT Campfire Sessions performance. “We’ve probably played more shows here at the Yee Yee Farm to cameras than we have to live audiences, which is a terrible thing. That’s going to change in 2021,” he predicts.

Smith also performed a couple of songs from his Country Things project, including the flirty “Mexico,” as well as the moody “Hate You Like I Love You.”

“This is one of my favorite songs off the new album, and I always like sad country songs that make you feel happy. This is another good campfire song,” he said.

Upcoming episodes of the CMT Campfire Sessions series will feature Jimmie Allen, Cody Johnson, The War & Treaty, and Lainey Wilson.

Catch Granger’s episode of Campfire Sessions on CMT socials and YouTube: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.