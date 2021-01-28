Lauren Alaina, a Decade Into Her Career, Is Still “Brave” and Proud of Her Success

Female country favorite Lauren Alaina recently emerged from quarantine as a co-host — alongside Rissi Palmer and Caylee Hammack — of CMT’s 2021 New Women of Country digital special. As well, she also recently took to Instagram to humbly highlight her not-so-humble career roots.

As punny as ever (as her Instagram posts tend to be), Alaina remarked, “I can hardly sandal the fact that ten years ago my life completely flip-flopped (in more ways than one). I wish I could give this scrunchy-haired, rainbow dressing, waist belting, and flip flop wearing 15-year-old girl the biggest hug in the world. Her braveness on January 27th, 2011 has given me everything I have now.”

The comment was an allusion to the 25-year-old Rossville, Georgia native’s debut on American Idol. Ten years later, millions of fans have — like then Idol judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson — been as impressed with the star’s hits like “Road Less Traveled” and Kane Brown duet “What Ifs,” as much as her debut television performance of sorts of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s “Like We Never Loved at All.”

