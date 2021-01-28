Lainey Wilson Preps Studio Project “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’”

Lainey Wilson will have plenty to say on her upcoming album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, out Feb. 19 via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records.

Wilson, known for her guest appearance in the music video for labelmate Blanco Brown’s triple platinum hit “The Git Up,” worked on the new 12-track project with producer Jay Joyce (who has worked with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Eric Church and more). The album follows 2019’s four-song EP, Redneck Hollywood, when Wilson was also a member of the CMT Listen Up Class of 2019.

The album includes previously-released songs such as the Dolly Parton-inspired track “WWDD,” “Dirty Looks,” “LA,” and Wilson’s new single “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Wilson co-wrote every track on the album, alongside co-writers including Hannah Dasher, Jordan Schmidt, Luke Dick and more.

Wilson will celebrate the new project’s release week with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 20.

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ Track Listing:

1. “Neon Diamonds”— (Lainey Wilson, McV, Matt Rogers)

2. “Sunday Best” —(Lainey Wilson, Brice Long, Shane Minor)

3. “Things A Man Oughta Know” —(Lainey Wilson, Jonathon Singleton, Jason Nix)

4. “Small Town, Girl” —(Lainey Wilson, Chris Yarber, Dallas Wilson)

5. “LA” —(Lainey Wilson, Hannah Dasher, Frank Romano)

6. “Dirty Looks” —(Lainey Wilson, Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson)

7. “Pipe” —(Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, John Pierce)

8. “Keeping Bars In Business” —(Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Matt Rogers)

9. “Straight Up Sideways” —(Lainey Wilson, Reid Isbell, Jason Nix, Dan Alley)

10. “WWDD” —(Lainey Wilson, Casey Beathard, Michael Heeney)

11. “Rolling Stone” —(Lainey Wilson, Tammi Kidd, Brent Anderson)

12. “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” —(Lainey Wilson, Jay Knowles)