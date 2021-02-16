Five Must-Listen Black Country Duos and Groups

Country music’s roots in African-American-developed blues and folk music tie country music to America’s Black experience. From this idea, the notion that duos and groups in country music are particularly special develops. Moreover, the church services and community gathering spaces that have birthed and elevated these artists hold within them two sets of twin spirits: love and pain, tradition and innovation. Add to this spirituality an immense level of passion for uniquely celebrating the ability to create within these ideas, and the music from the five acts listed below emerges. Diversely unique by their approaches to popularly considered country music, they are unified in their celebratory Blackness and impressive ability to create music that fosters pride in race and engenders universal appeal.

Chapel Hart Band

Alongside their cousin Trea Swindle, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart form trio the Chapel Hart Band. If looking for rollicking, raucous outlaw-style fun in country music, it’s best served here. Their breakout single is 2020’s “Jesus and Alcohol.” It’s a tightly wound honkytonk stomper that when Danica Hart yodel-howls “pass the Bible, bourbon, and brace for a breakup,” it immediately connects to souls, universally. From here is where the heart of who this trio is at its core emerges. “Danica and I used to hop on our uncle’s lawnmower and ride around up and down the river like it was a car,” Trea Swindle tells the Houston Chronicle. Because we all have these heartwarming aspirational tales in our lives, and their three-part harmony gives their stories such connective power, they’re a noteworthy and vital act.

The trio is a part of the CMT Next Women of Country class of 2021.