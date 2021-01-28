The country superstar plays for a full house, shares old shots with tourmates from before the pandemic

Miranda Lambert Takes Us Back To The Thrill Of Live Shows With New Video for “Tequila Does”

Miranda Lambert misses being on the concert stage, singing songs from her ample catalog of hits in front of thousands of adoring fans.

While live shows are largely paused due to the ongoing pandemic, Lambert is giving fans a helping of nostalgia, releasing a concert video for “Tequila Does,” a dancehall-ready, steel guitar-soaked track from her 2019 Wildcard album. Lambert wrote the song with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, who also co-wrote Lambert’s stellar ballad “Tin Man.”

“Filmed this at a show before everything shut down. We miss singing with y’all. But love that you have given this song a life of its own since day one,” Lambert said via social media.

The performance for the video was filmed during Lambert’s 2019 headlining Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, where Lambert shared the stage with fellow artists including Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Lambert’s Pistol Annies cohorts Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

The video's footage captures the thrill of a live concert, including images of an arena packed with fans as they dance, hold their hands high in the air and sing along to the music. Other scenes show Lambert and her tourmates taking celebratory shots, and, at the video's closing, Lambert mixing up her own tequila with lime backstage. Lambert's Wildcard project is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming Grammy awards in March, while her No. 1 hit "Bluebird" is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Jessica Nicholson




