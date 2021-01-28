The song is a fan favorite from Wallen’s new project "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots” Was Almost Recorded By Another Country Star

Morgan Wallen is on top of the world—and the music charts—right now with his latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album.

However, one track from the new album, a fan favorite titled “Sand In My Boots,” nearly went to another country star—Luke Bryan.

“Sand In My Boots,” a nostalgic ballad about a lost love, was written by Ashley Gorley, HARDY, and Josh Osborne. During a recent episode of Apple Music Country’s Happy Hour Radio, Wallen and HARDY shared the tale of how “Sand In My Boots” found its way to Wallen’s album instead.

“I just had this idea about just a summer love kind of thing,” HARDY said of the writing session. “And I wanted to call it ‘Sand in My Boots.’ And of course, Ashley Gorley and Josh just instantly started throwing out lines.”

“I listened to it. I immediately fell in love with it, man,” Wallen said about hearing the demo. “I knew I was going to have to change some of your Mississippi sh– off of there, but that’s all right,” Wallen added with a laugh.

HARDY also told Wallen that Luke Bryan had initially taken a strong interest in the song.

“You know what’s funny is, Luke Bryan fell in love with it too, and I don’t know if you ever knew that,” HARDY said. “I don’t know how he heard it, but we were all like we wanted you to have it. We thought that you could make it cool, so he missed out dawg.”

“Sorry, Luke if you’re listening, but I’m not really sorry at all,” Wallen quipped. “I think he’ll be okay.”

Last year, Wallen was set to open shows for Bryan’s Proud To Be Right Here Tour, before the coronavirus pandemic halted live events. Wallen is set to honor those tour dates in 2021.