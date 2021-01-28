“Old Town Road” Singer Lil Nas X Becomes A New York Times Best-Selling Author

After celebrating his stunning 2019 single “Old Town Road,” achieving 14-time platinum-selling status while also becoming the most-streamed song of all time with nearly three billion streams, Lil Nas X has not let his foot off of the gas. He can now add “New York Times Best-Selling Author” to his biography of achievements.

In only 23-days since its release, the Theodore Taylor II-illustrated book — which teaches children the alphabet while telling the story of a young cowboy and his sidekick, Panini The Pony — has received significant mainstream acclaim leading to yet more unprecedented success for the country-to-rap crossover performer.

Upon its January 5 release, Lil Nas X noted, “’C Is For Country’ goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ’Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever. I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Purchase your own copy of “C is For Country” by clicking here.