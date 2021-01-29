Jimmie Allen Yearns For Better Days With Brad Paisley Duet “Freedom Was a Highway”

“Make music you love for the people that love you.”
Country crooner Jimmie Allen counts this as the best piece of advice he received from his friend and dearly-departed country icon Charley Pride. One listen to “Freedom Was A Highway” — Allen’s new superstar duet with Brad Paisley — shows that this advice was well heard.
“When the town was the whole world / And love was the girl next door / Soundtrack was a song in the dark / I miss those days when our dreams / Were there for chasin’ / But time was better wasted / We were summer young and livin’ for a Friday / And freedom was a highway / Freedom was a highway,” Allen sings in a tone yearning for less complicated American days.