Jimmie Allen Yearns For Better Days With Brad Paisley Duet “Freedom Was a Highway”

Emerging star Allen looks to continue the success he's achieved with his 2020-released EP, "Bettie James"
“Make music you love for the people that love you.”

Country crooner Jimmie Allen counts this as the best piece of advice he received from his friend and dearly-departed country icon Charley Pride. One listen to “Freedom Was A Highway” — Allen’s new superstar duet with Brad Paisley — shows that this advice was well heard.

“When the town was the whole world / And love was the girl next door / Soundtrack was a song in the dark / I miss those days when our dreams / Were there for chasin’ / But time was better wasted / We were summer young and livin’ for a Friday / And freedom was a highway / Freedom was a highway,” Allen sings in a tone yearning for less complicated American days.

