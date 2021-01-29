Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Honors Late Father With New Song “Music Man”

</noscript> </div>

“Naturally, losing my father was a huge life altering moment, but being able to sit down at the very piano he taught me on has been so comforting to me,” DeMarcus said in a statement. “The night he passed, I sat down at that piano, and the lyrics to this song just poured over and spilled out of me. Music was such a strong bond between us, it kept us close, while the miles and the years kept us apart. It’s clear to me now that life is never going to be the same after losing a parent, but I’m so grateful for the memories and the legacy he’s passed on to me, and he will forever be my ‘Music Man.’”

DeMarcus also honored his father in a social media post soon after his father died, saying, “He taught me how to play, pushed me to be the best I could be, and I could not be more grateful for the time spent with him on the stage, and off. I have a lifetime of memories that will now be my comfort, as I face this life now without him. Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever. Enjoy Heaven, you’ve earned it.”

Rascal Flatts announced their retirement last year. Meanwhile, DeMarcus has been busy with his Netflix series DeMarcus Family Rules, and with leading the Christian music label Red Street Records, which he launched in 2018. Last year, DeMarcus also released the holiday track “A Strange Way To Save The World,” featuring Red Street Records artist Jason Crabb.