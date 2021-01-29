Music

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Honors Late Father With New Song “Music Man”

The singer-songwriter’s father, Stanley Wayne DeMarcus, passed away Oct. 29, 2020
Jay DeMarcus has released the solo track “Music Man” to pay tribute to his late father, Stanley Wayne DeMarcus, who died Oct. 29, 2020.

DeMarcus is the sole writer, producer, vocalist and instrumentalist on the new song, and he accompanied the release with a lyric video filled with photos of his dad.

