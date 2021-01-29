Niko Moon Teams Up With Grammy Winner Shaggy To Catch A “Good Time”

Niko Moon already has a Top 10 hit with his debut single “Good Time,” but now he’s partnered with Grammy winner Shaggy—known for 2000’s inescapable pop hits “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me”—to up the ante on the upbeat hit.

The new rendition was recorded remotely due to the pandemic, and pairs Moon’s smooth, soothing voice with Shaggy’s energetic ad libs.

“We worked on this song entirely remotely, which made it a lot of fun. I love Shaggy’s music and his whole vibe,” Moon said. “I found we are both perfectionists when it comes to our work, and we really dialed in to every detail. This is my first collaboration and I had a blast. I loved getting two creative minds together. We’re in completely different genres but both love having a good time!”

Moon co-wrote the Gold-certified hit with Jordan Minton, Anna Moon, Joshua Murty and Mark Allen Trussell. The hit only adds to Moon's arsenal as a songwriter. He's a co-writer on Dierks Bentley's new single "Gone," as well as "More Surprised Than Me," a track on Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album. Moon has previously penned five No. 1 hits recorded by Zac Brown Band, including "Loving You Easy," "Homegrown," "Beautiful Drug," "Keep Me In Mind," and "Heavy Is The Head." He was also previously part of the group Sir Rosevelt alongside Zac Brown and Ben Simonetti.




