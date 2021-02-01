Faith Hill Attempts A Viral TikTok Dance Routine And Hilarity Ensues

Over 500,000 people have recently viewed Faith Hill joining her daughter Maggie and Maggie’s friend Georgiana attempting to dance to Wale and Miguel’s decade-old R & B hit “Lotus Flower Bomb.” In his re-post of the video to Instagram, Hill’s husband — and Maggie’s dad — Tim McGraw jokingly said, “These crazy girls around here. Fun stuff.” The three women attempt the dance, but Hill falls out of rhythm. Then, everyone breaks into laughter.

When not enjoying a laugh with his family in quarantine, Tim McGraw’s been busy. August saw him release Here on Earth, his sixteenth studio album. Three weeks ago, he released “Undivided,” a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. The new single celebrates unity among those with differing viewpoints and is planned to be released on the deluxe version of Here on Earth. This is McGraw and Hubbard’s second collaboration after 2016’s “May We All.”

Recently, Tim McGraw was seen performing the previously mentioned single with Hubbard at Joe Biden’s inauguration festivities.

As for Hill, she’s been largely silent career-wise since The Rest of Our Life, her 2017 duet album with McGraw that featured a hit title track and single “Speak to a Girl.”

Regarding Maggie, the Stanford University graduate has nearly 30,000 social media followers between Instagram and TikTok. Moreover, when not dancing, her interests include climate science and marine biology.