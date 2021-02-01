Carrie Underwood Returns To Fitness Routine After Neck Injury

Carrie Underwood is easing back into her fitness routine after sustaining a neck injury, she revealed over the weekend. On Friday, Jan. 29, Underwood posted the news on her fit52 workout app; she did not offer details on the injury, simply saying, “Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing.”

Fitness is an integral part of the superstar entertainer’s brand and personal lifestyle. In 2015, she launched the fitness clothing line CALIA by Carrie Underwood in collaboration with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Last year, she released the book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life, which focuses not only on Underwood’s journey from American Idol contestant to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, but also on her approach to fitness and nutrition. One day later, she released the accompanying fit52 workout app, which offers workout routines created with Underwood’s personal trainer Eve Overland.

This isn’t the first time Underwood has had to pause or modify workouts to concentrate on healing. In 2017, Underwood suffered an injury after she fell on steps outside of her home. She broke her wrist in the fall and required more than 40 stitches in her face.

In 2018, Underwood opened up to Shape about her tips for focusing on health while recovering from the injury.

“It definitely messes with your mind, you know? But I knew that if I did nothing that would make me feel even worse,” she explained. “So I did a lot of lower-body workouts. I was like well, I can still do squats, lunges, I can kind of hold a weight in this hand, and I’ll just figure it out.

“But it’s so weird how much everything is connected. For example, with running, it threw everything off balance,” she continued. “I would jog as much as I could, but couldn’t do things like sprints. I feel like I’m pretty much back now, though. There are still some things that I have to be careful with-especially fast movements like burpees-but I can do push-ups and pull-ups. I’m trusting my body and doing my therapy and working with bands, and just trying to figure out how to work my way through it. If you’re dealing with an injury, I say, whatever you do, just don’t stop. Even if it’s just going for a walk.”

That same year, Underwood returned to the spotlight with her album Cry Pretty, which was later certified Platinum and contained singles including “Love Wins” and Southbound.”

In 2019, she brought Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to open for her headlining Cry Pretty Tour 360. And last year, Underwood took home the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year honor (which she co-won with Thomas Rhett), and she released her first Christmas album, My Gift. She will release her first gospel album, My Savior, in March.