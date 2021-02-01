Blake Shelton Invites Dan+Shay To Join “The Voice” As Battle Advisors

Brandy, Darren Criss and Luis Fonsi will also serve as advisors on the upcoming season of the show

Dan+Shay are headed to The Voice!

The Voice coach and music star Blake Shelton has enlisted the Grammy-winning duo (and Warner Music Nashville labelmates) Dan+Shay to appear on the music competition’s upcoming 20th season. The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will serve as advisors for the show’s battle rounds.

“The battle rounds are literally, you know, two artists coming together and making music, singing basically a duet. We call it a battle but it’s a duet. And these two are obviously, I have to talk about their career, it’s completely exploded,” Shelton said during an appearance on Access.

Dan+Shay released their first single, “19 You + Me,” in 2013, but their career skyrocketed thanks to hits like the 6x multi-platinum crossover “Tequila” and 5x multi-platinum hit “Speechless,” not to mention their 2019 Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours.” The duo has twice earned a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, in 2018 for “Tequila,” and in 2019 for “Speechless.”

“But the way they come together and vocalize together and make music, I thought that would be a great mentor to have these two because so many times, I’m sitting here in a situation in these battle rehearsals and one of the artists will ask me a question about harmony and I don’t know crap about harmony,” Shelton said. “I would be like, ‘Oh yeah, I will check on that for you,’ and I never do because I don’t know anything about harmony. Finally, this season, I’ve got Dan + Shay here and they kill it and they’re natural at it and honestly, it’s already come into play a couple of times and it’s helpful to have them here.”

Appearing on The Voice with Shelton will be a full-circle moment for Dan+Shay, who opened for Shelton on his Ten Times Crazier Tour in 2014.

“Blake’s the best, man,” Smyers said. “We’re huge fans of Blake’s music. He took us out on literally our first tour. I don’t even think we had a hit on the radio at that point. He took a chance on us…Blake, as successful as he is, is the most down-to-earth, humble dude out there, just an incredible role model. It’s an honor to be part of his team this year.”

The new season of The Voice will include coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend, with Carson Daly returning to host. Brandy will join as advisor for Team Legend, Darren Criss will advise Team Nick and Luis Fonsi will serve as mentor for Team Kelly. This marks Shelton’s 20th season as a coach on The Voice. He is a seven-time winner, having mentored artists including Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, and more.

The Voice’s 20th season will premiere Monday, March 1 on NBC.