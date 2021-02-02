Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” Gets Re-Recorded as “5 to 9” For Super Bowl Commercial

For many Americans, the COVID era’s difficulties have created a situation where working 9 to 5 is no longer enough to make a livin’. In response, four decades after crafting her mega-star-making anthem “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton’s re-recorded her country classic as “5 to 9.” The reason is as much a reflection of the times as it is her partnership with Squarespace — the all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform — for an ad for this coming Sunday’s NFL season finale, Super Bowl LV.

Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle directed the commercial, which will air during the big game As well Tony Award-winner Justin Peck oversaw choreography, featuring Broadway and off-Broadway dancers. The song itself now tells listeners to “change [their lives], do something that gives it meaning.”

</noscript> </div> Regarding the spot, Squarespace notes the following in an official statement: “’5 to 9’ is a siren call for the hustle economy and a belief in the possibility that every idea can have a life of its own. The theatrical world of “5 to 9” created in the spot is meant to act as a catalyst to encourage people to take their side hustle full-time, and making it a reality starts with a website.” However, there’s actually more to the announcement. Just like her fans, Dolly — who already owns multiple businesses — is dipping her toe into yet another side hustle, in tandem with the commercial’s airing. Dolly — her namesake fragrance — will launch its website on Squarespace before the Super Bowl, too. Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



