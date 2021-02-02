Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” Gets Re-Recorded as “5 to 9” For Super Bowl Commercial

For many Americans, the COVID era’s difficulties have created a situation where working 9 to 5 is no longer enough to make a livin’. In response, four decades after crafting her mega-star-making anthem “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton’s re-recorded her country classic as “5 to 9.” The reason is as much a reflection of the times as it is her partnership with Squarespace — the all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform — for an ad for this coming Sunday’s NFL season finale, Super Bowl LV.
Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle directed the commercial, which will air during the big game As well Tony Award-winner Justin Peck oversaw choreography, featuring Broadway and off-Broadway dancers. The song itself now tells listeners to “change [their lives], do something that gives it meaning.”