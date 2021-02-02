Luke Bryan Debuts Romantic Music Video For “Down To One”

“Down To One” follows Bryan’s recent No. 1 hits “One Margarita” and “What She Wants Tonight”

Luke Bryan is following up his recent party-ready chart-topper “One Margarita” with the romantic new track “Down To One.” On Monday (Feb. 1), Bryan debuted the smoldering, romantic clip for his new single “Down To One.”

The video focuses on an amorous young couple spending time together in a “two-tone, half-ton” truck on a moonlit summer evening. Those scenes are interspersed with footage of Bryan performing the track before a backdrop of mountains and stars.

“A hot summer night like this never gets old,” Bryan says in the video.

"First time I heard it—it's written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson who I've had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years—it just sounds like a big ole hit," Bryan said. "'Down To One' is a real like typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me from the years…guy and a girl out there, in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together, a romantic moment, and I always feel like you gotta have those on an album." The track was penned by Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman, and marks the fourth single from Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here album. The album has already produced three No. 1 singles, including "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," and "One Margarita." The video for "Down To One" was directed by FlyHigh Films' Michael Monaco, in his 17th clip for Bryan since 2013. Bryan and Monaco have previously won two CMT Music Awards in the Male Video of the Year category, for "Play It Again" and "One Margarita."




