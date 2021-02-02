Luke Bryan Debuts Romantic Music Video For “Down To One”

Luke Bryan is following up his recent party-ready chart-topper “One Margarita” with the romantic new track “Down To One.” On Monday (Feb. 1), Bryan debuted the smoldering, romantic clip for his new single “Down To One.”
The video focuses on an amorous young couple spending time together in a “two-tone, half-ton” truck on a moonlit summer evening. Those scenes are interspersed with footage of Bryan performing the track before a backdrop of mountains and stars.
“A hot summer night like this never gets old,” Bryan says in the video.
