Miranda Lambert And Her Husband Are In The Middle Of A Cross-Country Road Trip

Miranda Lambert, her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and Delta Dawn — Lambert’s chihuahua-pug mix rescue dog — have taken relaxing, after a year where her single “Bluebird” achieved crossover success and was nominated for Single and Song of the Year at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, to another level.

The pair are currently traveling across the country in “The Sherriff,” aka Lambert’s Airstream trailer. Take one look at the country superstar’s Instagram, and the trip looks to be as entertaining as one would expect.

Leaving their 400-acre Nashville farm, their trip’s first stop was in Asheville, NC. While there, the couple ate bonbons while touring George Vanderbilt’s historic home at the Biltmore Estate, plus had “warm biscuits the size of [their whole faces],” served, “with homemade apple butter,” by “the sweetest waitress,” at the city’s Moose Cafe.

That waitress, Inger Buchanan, told Asheville’s ABC 13 News, “When I was fixing her drinks, I thought, I know her from somewhere. And when I went to the table I said, ’You look a lot like Miranda Lambert’ and she started laughing and said ’I get that a lot.’ And it was just too funny.”

Unfortunately, the previously mentioned Delta Dawn has suffered a back injury while traveling so far. However, one brief stop by MedVet Asheville later, and Lambert’s beloved pet is on the mend.

Regarding the overall experience in the mountainous North Carolina area known for its independent and entrepreneurial spirits in arts and entertainment, Lambert wrote, “Needless to say, we will be back very soon Asheville NC!”