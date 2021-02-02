Dan+Shay Reveal New Song “glad you exist” and Share “It’s A Message of Gratitude and Hope”

Over the past year, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, job losses, deaths of loved ones and loneliness due to social distancing from family and friends, it has also led many to find greater appreciation for the people they have in their lives.

That’s the message behind Dan+Shay’s new song “glad you exist,” which will be released on Friday, Feb. 5.

The duo announced the new song alongside a message on Twitter, saying:

“to us, glad you exist is more than just a song. it’s a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time. It’s truly remarkable when you think about it. We’ve spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon). Concerts, bonfires, road trips with friends, even the simple things like date night at a restaurant, or beers at a bar during a football game.

“This song has taken on new meaning not being able to see our loved ones in person, but throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart. These words hold a special place in our hearts, and hopefully they will in yours too. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again (and again). We’re just so glad you exist. Every. Single. One of you.”

The song follows the duo’s No. 1 hit “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” as well as their Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours.” It was recently announced that the duo become battle advisors for the upcoming 20th season of The Voice joining coach Blake Shelton.