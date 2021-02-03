Kaylin Roberson Offers A Song For The Brokenhearted In “Break Up Proof”

</noscript> </div>

In the video for her song “Break Up Proof,” newcomer Kaylin Roberson ponders how some things in life, like queen-sized beds, mascara and old love songs, just don’t hold up well after a heartbreak.

The North Carolina native moved to Nashville two years ago, but she has been pursuing her dream of a music career and writing songs since she was 15. She was also a recent Top 10 finalist in the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Song Contest, which was co-presented by CMT.

Last year, Roberson released the single “Out of my Town.” She follows it with “Break Up Proof,” the title track to her three-song EP, which was released in November.

Today, she premieres the video for “Break Up Proof,” which features the singer-songwriter in a soft pink gown, seated at a piano in the middle of a field, with softly focused shots centering the video on Roberson’s intimate, passionate performance.

Roberson co-wrote the song alongside Ryan Brisotti and Jeff Quigley. Hunter Franklin directed the clip. Roberson told cmt.com about her experience making the video.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

It was freezing cold and we needed five boys to move the most heavy piano ever out into the middle of a field.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I wanted the lyrics of the song to stand out, so we kept it simply me and the piano, so the viewer could focus on the songs, not take away from it.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Never be afraid to be vulnerable.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Relieved! I actually did not have a single edit!