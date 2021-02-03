Don McLean Joins Forces With Home Free For a New Cover of “American Pie”

</noscript> </div>

In describing how much he enjoyed recording the newly released cover of his iconic single “American Pie,” Don McLean compared veteran country acapella act Home Free to The Jordanaires, Elvis Presley’s backup singers.

“I have only collaborated with Garth Brooks on a live recording of ’American Pie’ in the past, and it was released on one of his ‘live’ albums. With the song celebrating 50 years, my manager asked me about recording the song with Home Free. Any great song with a melody lends itself to a great a cappella rendition, and I truly believe this recording is proof of that. Home Free reminds me so much of The Jordanaires, whom I worked with years ago.”

This year marks the 50th year since Don McLean recounted a story of how he drove his Chevrolet to a dry levee on the day the music died. For Home Free’s tenor Rob Lundquist, being asked to collaborate on the powerful re-recording was a closely-held honor.

“I grew up listening to ‘American Pie,’ Lundquist recalls. “I can remember family road trips, singing it with my dad at the top of our lungs. So, when I heard that we had the possibility of collaborating with Don McLean, I was on board immediately.”

The song itself has been refreshed for the modern era. All four of Home Free’s vocalists each take a verse. Plus, Adam Rupp, the group’s beatboxer, puts his own spin on things throughout the song. “Overall, it’s another surreal collaboration for us and one more career highlight that I will never forget,” Lundquist adds.