Kip Moore Makes His Super Bowl LV Predictions

Leading up to this weekend’s Super Bowl LV, Kip Moore offered his predictions about who he thinks will win as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The game will air on CBS and Eric Church will open things by singing the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan.

During a recent interview, Moore shared his predictions with Cody Alan during an episode of the Cody Cast podcast.

“You know, my heart says [Tom] Brady. My wallet says Chiefs. But you know, it’s hard to go against the guy who got six,” Moore said, referencing football legend Brady’s six Super Bowl championship wins.

Alan also shared some impressive Super Bowl stats.

“They’re at home,” Cody said. “The Super Bowl is being played in their home town! It’s crazy! I am with you, but I also think it’s Tom Brady, and it’s unpredictable. But, that’s why I’m saying Bucs.”

Moore replied, “You know, I find myself pulling for Brady so much right now. I don’t think that people are wrapping their heads around how unbelievable this run has been that he is on. He’s 43 years old, and he is in another Super Bowl!”

“[Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes was a kindergartener when Tom Brady played his first Super Bowl,” said Alan. “Tom Brady has been in 18% of the Super Bowls ever played!”

“That’s nuts,” Moore responded.

Moore will put out a deluxe version of his Wild World album on Feb. 12, but he didn’t write new songs for the project.

“The way I do a deluxe record, I pull songs that I actually recorded for that record, so it was cohesive for that record. But for some reason or another it didn’t make the final. I don’t write new stuff for deluxe, and that’s why I purposely over-track, too, so that I can pull songs back to it. I’m already writing for a new project. And my headspace is already in a very different headspace that I was when I did Wild World. I try to stay very present with where I’m at when I do a new project.”

He also says there is one thing you won’t find on the project.

“You’re not going to get COVID songs from me. It’s not happening. You’re probably about to get bombarded with those and that’s just not the way I operate. I do think there’s things that indirectly affect my writing from COVID, but you are not going to hear me speak about COVID directly. I’m just not that kind of writer…I’m just trying to write more of what’s in my heart. You won’t catch me pandering to the moment.”

The same day of the album release, Moore will headline a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“More than anything—I was saying this earlier—I wanted to be in [Bruce Springsteen’s] E Street Band when I was a kid,” Moore said. “I wanted to be in a band and make music and write songs with a band, and we’ve done a lot of that over the past few years.

“I’m looking forward to being on stage with those guys, when spontaneity is happening and we are letting it go, and we are going for things that we wouldn’t normally go for in those moments. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”