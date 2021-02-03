Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Marriage In New Video For “Home Sweet”

</noscript> </div>

Considered by the artist himself as one of the “top five best songs [he’s] ever been a part of writing,” Russell Dickerson’s latest single “Home Sweet” is a self-proclaimed “all-out anthem” that portrays the multi-platinum selling artist’s real-life feelings, emotions and experiences.

The song’s video is a multi-media journey (it includes the vocalist’s personal iPhone video clips) through the country star’s past eight years. This includes his marriage proposal to his now-wife, Kailey, four back-to-back Billboard Hot Country Chart No. 1 singles, and their first baby in their dream home. From “prayin’ we could pay rent this month” to living in a house that is “more than some bricks and stones,” Dickerson sings to his wife that home is also “wherever [he is with her].”

“Home Sweet” is the second single from Dickerson’s December 2020-released album, Southern Symphony. Press for this album notes — as does this video — that the performer intends to use this album to highlight himself as a doting husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” stage star, and loving dad.

Last year was an impressive breakout year for the singer-songwriter. He was nominated for prizes at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. This follows a year in 2017, where his full-length debut, Yours, reached #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Double-platinum seller “Yours” even gained acclaim as a wedding favorite.

Check out Russell Dickerson’s incredibly poignant clip above.