Kane Brown to Make Official Grand Ole Opry Debut During 95th Anniversary Special

As has been previously announced, the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th birthday celebration will be televised on February 14. However, in another recently revealed update regarding the event, country star Kane Brown will be making his debut at the venue.

Alongside Brown’s performance, the event will feature a series of one-of-a-kind Opry member collaborations and covers. Kelsea Ballerini will sing Keith Whitley’s 1988 hit “When You Say Nothing At All,” which also was covered by Alison Krauss in 1995. Dierks Bentley and Marty Stuart’s duet of “Pancho & Lefty” will update Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson’s take on Townes van Zandt’s classic. As well, Lady A will perform a rendition of Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

“This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience,” said Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood are slated to perform during the two-hour special, hosted by Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton.

As for the previously-mentioned Brown, he made two high-profile year-end appearances near the close of 2020. At the end of October, he performed a stirring rendition of Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses” alongside guitarist Alex Anthony at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s “Big Night at the Museum” event. As well, he performed a pre-recorded halftime show for Thanksgiving’s Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Insofar as 2021, his Valentine’s Day-airing performance will be his first live outing of the year.

Brown’s latest release is not one of his own. Rather, he’s featured on Chris Young’s “Famous Friends,” the third single released from Raised on Country, Young’s forthcoming, eighth studio album.

NBC’s “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” special airs on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9/8 pm CT.