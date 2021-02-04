Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Canceled Again

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In December, it was announced that the annual early spring event would be delayed until May 4-23, 2021. However, the show has now been canceled for the 2021 year.

Last year’s RodeoHouston was scheduled for March 3-22, though the Houston Health Department ordered the event to close on March 11, 2020, after only eight shows, due to the worsening pandemic. Last year’s performer lineup included Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Midland, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and more.

RodeoHouston organizers released a statement, noting they had worked with local and state officials, in addition to medical experts, prior to deciding the show should be canceled this year, “with community health at the forefront of the decision.”

“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president/CEO Chris Boleman via a release. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

In 2019, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed over 2.5 million total attendees across 21 days; in 2017, the event hit a total attendance milestone, with more than 2.6 million attendees.

The Rodeo launched in 1931 and has since welcomed country performers including Lynn Anderson, Eddy Arnold, Gene Autry, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Charlie Daniels Band, Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride and Dottie West, as well as modern stars including George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Wynonna and more.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to return in 2022, with a 90th anniversary celebration.

“The Rodeo and our volunteers are committed to continuing to provide fans with a community event that all can be proud of,” Boleman said. “We look forward to welcoming Rodeo fans back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2022 for our 90th anniversary celebration.”