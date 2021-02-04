Dolly Parton Isn’t Going to “Jump the Line” to Get a Covid-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton may have donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research, but the 75-year-old music legend recently said she has not yet received the vaccine.

“I’m going to get it, though,” Parton told CNN. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”

In April 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund coronavirus research. In November, it was announced that Parton’s donation helped fund the Moderna vaccine, which trials have proven to be 94% effective against the virus.

“I think I’m getting more credit than I deserve,” Parton said of her involvement in the Moderna vaccine. “But I was just so happy to be a small part, and to plant a seed that would grow into something bigger.”

When Parton’s million-dollar donation was first announced, she revealed that she had made the donation in honor of her friendship with Vanderbilt’s Dr. Naji Abumrad.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton said of the donation back in April via Twitter. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

The donation is just one of many of Parton’s philanthropic efforts. She launched the Imagination Library in 1995; the program has since gifted more than 135 million books to children. In 2017, Parton donated $3 million to those affected by wildfires in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee.