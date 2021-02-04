Shania Twain Is Such A Huge Britney Spears Fan That She Co-Wrote One Of Her Hits

Roughly 1,700 miles separate Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Kentwood, Louisiana. However, this doesn’t mean that the two areas’ most famous residents — country legend Shania Twain and pop dynamo Britney Spears — have much to share in common.

During a recent edition of Twain’s Home Now Radio podcast on Apple Music, the seller of over 100 million records said, “’Hit me, baby, one more time.’ Oh yeah. Britney Spears. I don’t sound like her, but I sing along to her records.” The feeling is mutual, as Twain also recalled co-writing “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know,” from Spears’ sophomore album Oops!… I Did It Again, alongside ex-husband (and the track’s producer) Mutt Lange and Keith Scott.

However, the comparisons run deeper. Twain saw Spears perform in Las Vegas’ Zappos Theater on multiple occasions during the self-proclaimed “Princess of Pop’s” Britney: Piece of Me residency from 2013 to 2017. In 2019, when Twain was looking for a new home for her Vegas performances, she too ended up at the Zappos Theater for her Let’s Go! residency, which started in 2019.

Prior to COVID-19, Shania’s 2020 involved continuing her previously mentioned residency. Two weeks ago, on the same podcast, she noted a few other Vegas stars that she enjoys. Of Justin Timberlake’s performances, she claimed he had “one of the most musically supreme shows that I’ve seen live in Las Vegas.”

Her absolute favorite though? That honor belongs to Celine Dion. “I would say that the most iconic resident artist in Las Vegas is Celine Dion, by far,” Twain said. “I’ve seen Celine Dion many, many times in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace and she’s always incredible, funny, fun, and sings like the superstar that she is.”

To listen to Shania Twain’s Apple Music Home Now Radio podcast, click here.