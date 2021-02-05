Chapel Hart Band Keep The Party Going With ‘I Will Follow’

“This is exactly how we wanted to tell our story! We believe people will watch it and just get it!”

Beauty isn’t the only thing in the eye of the beholder. The rollicking, good-time vibes of New Orleans’ Chapel Hart Band are certainly there, too. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, plus their cousin Trea Swindle are a trio born in Hart’s Chapel, Mississippi, and currently a New Orleans-based trio. An experienced group, their mainstream success has been pinned to the idea that they meet or exceed their inspirations when they meet them. For the 2020 breakout single “Jesus and Alcohol, that involved appearing in the song’s video with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. For the follow-up, “I Will Follow,” this means calling upon Jessie James Dupree — yes, of rebellious ’80s metal era band Jackyl fame — and his band.

For the familial trio, shooting the video felt “just felt like family and friends cutting up and fun at a family BBQ,” they note to CMT. “This video exactly shows tour life/life on the road for us,” they added.

Chapel Hart’s recently been named to CMT’s prestigious Next Women of Country Class of 2021. Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart has been quoted as saying, “I didn’t see anyone who looked like me on the country music awards shows. I hope as we stand on the ACM or CMA stage, girls who want to sing country music will see us, and they can see themselves doing what we are doing.” With videos like these, this hopeful dream is rooting seeds in reality.

To CMT, they note in closing, “We hope our fans take the message that all things are possible with hard work and dedication! If you are true to your heart and put your energy in the right place, you will watch your dreams start to take flight!”