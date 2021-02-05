Luke Bryan Announces Deluxe Album Just Days Ahead of Super Bowl After-Party Show

Bryan announced in a live stream yesterday that he will release a deluxe album in April

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Luke Bryan will celebrate the Super Bowl by performing during The Big Concert for Small Business, Verizon’s after party following the game.

The event will also feature performances from national anthem singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard and more.

The concert will launch a multi-year commitment to offer 1 million small businesses with essential resources. Verizon will also donate $10 million to nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corp, while fans can donate $10 to LISC by texting SMALLBIZ to 20222.

“I am excited to be a part of Verizon’s The Big Concert for Small Business,” Bryan said. “Small businesses are such an important part of our communities. I was honored to participate in their Pay It Forward Live series back in March of 2020. We need to make sure we are continuing to support them, and I love that Verizon has stayed committed to raise awareness on their behalf.”

The concert will be broadcast on CMT, CBS Sports Network, MTV2 and MTV Live and BET, and live-streamed on Yahoo, Fios, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok. It is set to start at 11pm ET.

During a livestream performance on Thursday evening (Feb. 4), Bryan also let fans in on a little secret: he’s planning to release a new version of his Born Here Live Here Die Here project, which released in August of last year.

The new album, available April 9, will feature six new songs. Bryan debuted two new songs during the livestream, including “Country Does” and “Waves,” in addition to his current single “Down To One.”

</noscript> </div> “We miss you, we love you…Like I said, I’m so glad y’all get some new stuff from me on April 9,” Bryan told fans during the livestream. Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.facebook.com



