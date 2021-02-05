Chrissy Metz’s Empowering Song “Feel Good” Gets Dave Audé Remix

</noscript> </div>

Singer, songwriter and actress Chrissy Metz has teamed up with superstar producer Dave Audé—known for his Grammy-winning work on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk”— to remix Metz’s empowering song “Feel Good.”

The song represents a moment where Metz realized she had to focus on herself, instead of worrying about what other people think.

“I can’t worry about what people are going to say, think, or do,” Metz says. “I’ve got to do what feels good to me.”

Metz co-wrote the track with Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Aaron Raitiere and Jake Mitchell. Metz, known for her role as Kate Pearson on the hit TV show This Is Us, has always considered music her “first love,” and inked a recording contract with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2020. The label is home to artists including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church, Keith Urban and more.

Metz released the single “I’m Standing With You,” to accompany her starring role in the movie Breakthrough, and the song was nominated for an Oscar. Now she splits her time between recording her first full-length project in Nashville and filming in Los Angeles.

Audé has earned the most number one hits than any other producer on Billboard’s Dance Club songs chart (his total sits at 135, with 14 of those songs being his own singles as an artist).

He’s also remixed numerous country hits, including Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More” and “Miss Me Like You Mean It,” Reba McEntire’s “Fancy,” Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart,” Barbara Mandrell’s “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” as well as several songs made popular by LeAnn Rimes, such as “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” and “But I Do Love You.”